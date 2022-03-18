Manchester City Hold Interest in AS Monaco Midfielder As Potential Long-Term Fernandinho Replacement

As Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni is among Manchester City's list of options as a long-term successor to Fernandinho in central midfield, according to a new report.

While Manchester City's main priority for the upcoming transfer window remains the acquisition of a striker, the Premier League champions are set to consider strengthening their options in the middle of the park with uncertainty surrounding Fernandinho's future at the Etihad Stadium beyond the ongoing season.

City, who are leading the race for Borussia Dortmund forward Erlinh Haaland as per several reports, could be tempted to secure the arrival of a replacement for Fernandinho - who will be offered a position as part of Pep Guardiola's coaching staff should he decide to call time on his playing career.

IMAGO / PanoramiC While Rodri has been one of the success stories of the season for the current league leaders - who edge second-placed Liverpool by one point in the table after a goalless draw against Crystal Palace last time out - the Sky Blues are already monitoring potential long-term successors to Fernandinho. IMAGO / PanoramiC According to the latest information of Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, Manchester City are among several sides across Europe interested in AS Monaco and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, though the 22-year-old's signing will demand a hefty price. IMAGO / Buzzi Tchouameni has emerged as one of the most talented midfielders across the continent since his move to Monaco from Bordeaux in 2020 and has been linked with a potential switch to Stamford Bridge for over 12 months.

It has been mentioned that Rodri is in line for a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium after a series of exemplary displays at the heart of Pep Guardiola's side since the start of the campaign.

There is yet to be a decision made on Fernandinho's playing future at Manchester City after recent reports suggested that the Brazilian has been left 'bitterly disappointed' after being consistently overlooked for Rodri in the number six role this season.

It is worth noting that given Fernandinho's influence in the dressing room could see the 36-year-old signing a further one-year extension as the club deem his experience as invaluable to help others in the first-team squad and talented, emerging academy stars.

As things stand, Manchester City's pursuit of a central midfielder will not supersede their desire to add a world-class striker to their ranks but the five-time Premier League champions - who have also been credited with an interested in West Ham and England star Declan Rice - could look to bolster their midfield in the summer.

