Manchester City Hold Long-Standing Interest in Ajax Forward - Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea Also Mentioned

Manchester City have held a long-standing interest in Ajax winger Antony, who is keen on a move to the Premier League, according to a new report.

Ajax star Antony has emerged as one of the most exciting young prospects in Europe following a series of eye-catching displays for the Dutch outfit since the start of the campaign.

The Brazil international, who has over three years left on his existing deal at the Johan Cruyff Arena, has registered 11 goals and eight assists in 25 appearances across all competitions this season.

Several elite clubs across Europe have been keeping tabs on the 21-year-old, as it remains to be seen whether Ajax would be keen to cash in on their star winger should an offer too good to refuse is put on the table in the summer.

According to Graeme Bailey of 90min, Manchester City have held a long-standing interest in the Sao Paulo man, with ongoing uncertainty surrounding the respective futures of attacking duo Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus at the Etihad Stadium past 2023.

It has been mentioned that a host of other Premier League sides - including Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea - are interested in signing the talented forward, whose representatives have relayed his desire to play in England.

Liverpool, who have been monitoring Antony's progress since his time in Brazil, have been impressed with how well the winger has adapted in life in Europe, could step up their interest amid uncertainty surrounding potential contract renewals for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in Merseyside.

Chelsea are also reportedly keen on adding Antony to their ranks, while Manchester United are expected to ramp up their interest in the youngster following the latest developments on Mason Greenwood's recent arrest.

