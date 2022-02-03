Manchester City Hold 'Long-Standing Interest' in Real Madrid Target Following Ligue 1 Exit Links

Manchester City have long been admirers of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, who is expected to be heading to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer, according to a new report.

The Premier League champions are set to battle Real Madrid in the chase for arguably the world's most sought-after forward in the summer, Erling Haaland, who is likely to leave Borussia Dortmund once his £64 million release clause is activated at the end of the campaign.

It has been reported by various sources this week that whilst Haaland did prefer a move to Spain, Real Madrid's desire to finally get Kylian Mbappe through the door from PSG will put their pursuit of the Norway international in serious jeopardy.

Mbappe, who was desperate to seal a sensational switch to the Santiago Bernabeu last summer, has established his status as one of the deadliest forwards in world football since bursting on to the scene following a breakthrough league-winning campaign at AS Monaco in 2018.

According to the latest information of Mark Ogden of ESPN, Manchester City and Liverpool have maintained a 'long-standing interest' in the France international, who is set to be handed a mega contract at the Santiago Bernabeu that will see him earn around £800,000-per-week on a free transfer.

After failing to engineer a move to Real Madrid last summer, Mbappe is almost certainly going to join Los Blancos after running down his existing deal at the Parc des Princes despite Ligue 1 giants' efforts to convince the 23-year-old to extend his stay in France.

Though Manchester City have previously been linked with a swoop for Mbappe, they are expected to steer clear of the World Cup winner as they try and secure the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Whilst Real Madrid would reportedly like to bring in Haaland alongside Mbappe, a deal for the Norwegian marksman will not be feasible given the financial package that the PSG forward will be offered in the Spanish capital.

