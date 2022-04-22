Manchester City Hold Talks With Representatives of Rangers Midfielder Over Potential Transfer

Premier League giants Manchester City are 'rivalling' Newcastle United to sign Rangers' attacking midfield sensation Alex Lowry, as per new information.

While the discourse around Manchester City’s strength-in-depth has been endless during Pep Guardiola’s tenure, there isn’t enough dialogue about the club being a conveyor belt of young attacking talent.

Especially in the attacking midfield department, there isn’t a bigger and better example of Phil Foden, who has shone as a left winger and a false nine in the senior team, but is naturally an out-and-out number ten.

The same can be said for Cole Palmer, who looks at his best on the right flank, but has also showcased a history of being a threat when deployed just behind the striker.

Other exciting gems such as James McAtee and Lewis Fiorini also blur the lines between being number eights as well as number tens, but have wreaked havoc when positioned in the hole.

However, this has not stopped the Sky Blues from eyeing the next up-and-coming attacking midfield superstar.

It has been previously reported that Rangers are said to be planning to tie down the Glaswegian until 2025, as his current deal expires next year by offering him a new contract worth £5,000. However, the academy graduate is said to have ‘knocked back’ his boyhood club’s initial contract offer.

With the Scottish giants said to be ‘aware’ of the Premier League duo’s interest in the starlet, only time will tell whether they can keep hold of Lowry.

From a Manchester City standpoint, the move going through simply indicates that the teenager is destined for the top as the Sky Blues’ eye for talent is unmatched.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube