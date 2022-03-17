Manchester City Holding Interest in AS Monaco Midfielder - Tottenham and AC Milan Also Keen

AS Monaco midfielder Mamdou Coulibaly is attracting interest from the likes of Manchester City amid ongoing contract uncertainty at his current employers, according to a new report.

While Manchester City’s incredible strength-in-depth is commonly highlighted by fans and pundits, it also leads to the plethora of up-and-coming youngsters at the club going under the radar, in comparison to other famed academy graduates in England.

This is especially the case in midfield, with the likes of James McAtee, Romeo Lavia and Oscar Bobb plying their trades for the club's Elite Development Squad while being names to keep an eye out for the future.

Despite the list of gifted young midfielders at their disposal, a recent report from Italy has linked Manchester City with one of France’s more promising young players in the middle of the park.

However, the starlet - who is often compared to Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga due to his style of play - is also on the radar of Serie A giants AC Milan, as well as various German clubs.

The report mentions that any potential suitors for the Frenchman will have to fork out a ‘training allowance’ to the Ligue 1 side, in order to secure the highly-rated prospect’s services.

Additionally, it is stated that the Paris-born talent will only make his decision by the end of April, as he is due to turn 18 on April 21st - which will make him eligible to sign a professional contract.

Only time will tell whether Manchester City will further pursue their interest in Mamadou Coulibaly, but their eye for talent is rarely ever off the mark, as highlighted with an increased pursuit of rising players in South America.

