Skip to main content

Manchester City Holding Interest in AS Monaco Midfielder - Tottenham and AC Milan Also Keen

AS Monaco midfielder Mamdou Coulibaly is attracting interest from the likes of Manchester City amid ongoing contract uncertainty at his current employers, according to a new report.

While Manchester City’s incredible strength-in-depth is commonly highlighted by fans and pundits, it also leads to the plethora of up-and-coming youngsters at the club going under the radar, in comparison to other famed academy graduates in England.

This is especially the case in midfield, with the likes of James McAtee, Romeo Lavia and Oscar Bobb plying their trades for the club's Elite Development Squad while being names to keep an eye out for the future.

Despite the list of gifted young midfielders at their disposal, a recent report from Italy has linked Manchester City with one of France’s more promising young players in the middle of the park.

imago1005957806h

This is according to a report from Italian newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, who claim that Manchester City are interested in a move for Monaco youngster Mamadou Coulibaly.

imago1010468609h

News around the 17-year old’s contract, which is set to expire in the summer, was a factor that is said to have initially drawn Tottenham's attention - who were joined by Manchester City in the race to sign the midfield sensation.

imago1008235811h

However, the starlet - who is often compared to Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga due to his style of play - is also on the radar of Serie A giants AC Milan, as well as various German clubs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The report mentions that any potential suitors for the Frenchman will have to fork out a ‘training allowance’ to the Ligue 1 side, in order to secure the highly-rated prospect’s services.

Additionally, it is stated that the Paris-born talent will only make his decision by the end of April, as he is due to turn 18 on April 21st - which will make him eligible to sign a professional contract.

Only time will tell whether Manchester City will further pursue their interest in Mamadou Coulibaly, but their eye for talent is rarely ever off the mark, as highlighted with an increased pursuit of rising players in South America.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1010643482h
Transfer Rumours

From Germany: Manchester City 'More Interested' in Premier League Star Over Erling Haaland

By Harry Siddall36 minutes ago
imago1010641085h
News

Advisor to Borussia Dortmund Admits to Fainting After Hearing of Manchester City's Erling Haaland Offer

By Edward Burnett1 hour ago
Dias vs Arsenal Away
News

Ruben Dias Returns to Manchester City Training Just TWO WEEKS After Injury Blow and Concerning Timeframe

By Freddie Pye1 hour ago
Haaland thinking
Transfer Rumours

Live Transfer News: Borussia Dortmund Believe Erling Haaland Has Agreed Manchester City Deal, Harry Kane Latest

By Vayam Lahoti2 hours ago
imago1010654022h
Transfer Rumours

Erling Haaland Expected to Join Manchester City and Become Highest-Paid Premier League Player, Say Borussia Dortmund

By Freddie Pye2 hours ago
imago1010081447h
Match Coverage

When is the Champions League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final Draw?

By Freddie Pye14 hours ago
imago1010081447h
News

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final Draw Details, How To Watch, Tie Dates

By Harry Winters14 hours ago
imago1010428623h
News

Phil Foden Reveals He Named His Dog After Manchester City's Carabao Cup Triumph

By Srinivas Sadhanand15 hours ago