Man City set to face strong competition from PSG for Lyon star - €70 million fee mentioned

Paris Saint-Germain are said to be ‘moving decisively’ for Lyon central midfielder Houssem Aouar (21), despite admiration from Manchester City, according to Corriere dello Sport as relayed by Sport Witness.

Manchester City may be at the beginning of a three-way race to sign the young midfielder, alongside PSG and Juventus after the French club showed their interest in the player.

Lyon president, Jean-Michel Aulas, has fixed a price at around €70m.

The Algerian has been in impressive form for Lyon this season, scoring nine times and providing seven assists in 37 games in all competitions.

There may be uncertainty, however, in when the transfer window will be open; considering the global coronavirus outbreak and suspension of the football season until April at the earliest.

