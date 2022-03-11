Manchester City Identify Chelsea's Reece James as Kyle Walker Replacement

According to an emerging report, Manchester City have identified Chelsea's Reece James as a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker.

For the past two years, Manchester City have had a relatively settled backline. Especially in the full-back area, with Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo continuing to impress on both sides.

Ever since he joined the club in 2017, Walker has become an integral part of Pep Guardiola's starting XI. His consistently elite performances have helped City to three Premier League titles in the last four seasons.

However, with the 31-year-old out of contract in 2024, the club hierarchy will already be looking for a replacement and planning for the future.

We found out earlier this evening that the search for a left-back was set to be put on hold to allow funds for a clinical number nine - namely Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland. But it seems like a developing situation may accelerate plans on the right side.

IMAGO / News Images Reece James is on Manchester City's radar IMAGO / PA Images He is seen as Kyle Walker's long-term replacement.

With sanctions imposed by the UK Government on Chelsea creating lots of uncertainty, there are a few players who could force an exit, according to a new report from the Daily Mail.

Included in their breakdown, the Mail says Manchester City have identified Reece James as a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker, with the 22-year-old's contract renewal, on much improved terms, set to be put on hold.

At the moment, it is unclear as to what extent the sanctions will hamper Chelsea in their attempts to keep hold of some star players, however, City seem willing to pounce on one of their prized assets if the opportunity arose.

