Man City Identify 21-Goal Striker As Harry Kane Alternative - A 'Call' From Pep Guardiola Could 'Change Everything'

Manchester City view Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic as an alternative to Harry Kane, according to the latest emerging information.

City have been strongly linked with a move to sign Tottenham forward Harry Kane throughout the summer transfer window, however the England captain has officially confirmed that he will remain at the North London club beyond the ongoing window.

Owing to Spurs refusing to entertain offers for Kane, City will now likely consider alternative options - and one name who has been frequently linked to the Premier League champions is Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The 21-year-old striker is one of the most highly-regarded young talents in European football and the Serbian impressively notched a total of 21 goals in 37 Serie A outings last season for a rather poor Fiorentina side.

And sources now indicate that Manchester City are considering Vlahovic to be a viable alternative to Harry Kane.

According to reports by Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Italian outlet Repubblica, Manchester City have been “repeatedly named” in Italian media to view Dusan Vlahovic as the "first-choice alternative" to Harry Kane.

Following on from this, Sport Witness report that whilst Dusan Vlahovic is currently "happy" in Florence, a “call from Guardiola would change everything”.

And with the club’s pursuit of Harry Kane now officially over, the Premier League champions may see Vlahovic and an attainable alternative, especially given the time remaining in the ongoing window.

Owing to Manchester City’s evident need to recruit a striker given the marked downturn in goals across the last 12 months, it would be reasonable to surmise that it would be illogical for the club not to recruit a striker.

It is evident through the significant offers made for Harry Kane that the club have money to spend, and with Fiorentina understood to value Vlahovic at around €70 million, Manchester City may move for the Serbian international.

