Manchester City Identify La Liga Striker as Erling Haaland Alternative for Summer Transfer Window

Manchester City are monitoring the progress of Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland in pursuit of a striker in the summer, according to a new report.

The Sky Blues could finally fill the void left down the middle following Sergio Aguero's departure from the club in the summer, after they failed to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham at the start of the campaign.

Erling Haaland has been heavily linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium once his release clause worth £64 million kicks gets activated in the summer, with the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG all in the race for the Norway international.

It has been reported recently that the reigning English top-flight champions are planning to hold talks with Haaland's representatives in the coming weeks and months regarding a potential transfer to Manchester City in the summer.

However, according to the information of David Ornstein in his latest transfer mailbag for The Athletic, the club have marked Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak as an alternative whilst monitoring the progress of Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic.

Read More

A second shot at landing Harry Kane cannot be ruled out either, if only Tottenham lower their asking price to what would seem a fair amount for Manchester City, though the move remains highly improbable - with Kane set to turn 29 in July.

Despite the absence of a natural striker in the first-team squad since the start of the campaign, Guardiola's side have hardly been shy in front of goal in their relentless drive towards a fourth league triumph in five seasons under the Catalan boss.

With the likes of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva all capable of operating as a false nine, there is not a shortage of firepower up top for the Premier League champions, though the signing of a world-class striker remains a priority for the summer.

