Manchester City Identify Next Priority Position for New Signing AFTER Erling Haaland Deal

According to the information of the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City will turn their attentions to the signing of a midfielder this summer, if and when they wrap up the ongoing transfer saga concerning Erling Haaland.

While the whole of European football has their eyes locked on the ongoing transfer saga surrounding Erling Haaland and the race between Real Madrid and Manchester City for the 21-year-old's signature, the latter will still have to focus some attention on other parts of Pep Guardiola's squad that need refurbishing.

IMAGO / Sportimage IMAGO / Pressinphoto According to Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are 'doing their best' to sign Erling Haaland and want to 'insist' in the coming days. However, they do know that the race is wide open, with Real Madrid keen on revamping their attack with the 21-year-old phenom. IMAGO / PA Images Fabrizio Romano goes on to reveal that once the Erling Haaland saga is wrapped up, one way or another, the Etihad club will then focus their attention on bringing in a new midfielder.

Club captain Fernandinho revealed on Tuesday during a press conference that he will likely be leaving the club at the end of the season, putting a bow on a fantastic nine-year career at the club.

With the soon to be 37-year-old's exit on the cards, Manchester City will be left with only Rodri in defensive midfield, which some say is the most important position in Pep Guardiola's system.

As a result, the club have been linked to a variety of top midfield prospects around the world in recent months.

Sporting CP starlet Matheus Nunes has been strongly rumoured with a move to the Etihad Stadium in recent weeks, after the Premier League club got a good look at the Brazilian when the two clubs matched up in the Champions League round of 16 in February.

River Plate's Enzo Fernández is also said to be 'on the list' for Manchester City as they look to reconfigure their midfield.

However, the Premier League outfit's search for a midfielder will depend on how quickly they can wrap up their ongoing negotiations with Erling Haaland.

If the saga drags on until late in the summer window, Manchester City could potentially miss out on some of their top targets.

