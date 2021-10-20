Man City Identify Teenage La Liga Talent as Raheem Sterling Replacement

Manchester City have been linked with a club-record swoop for Barcelona teenage sensation Ansu Fati as a potential replacement for Raheem Sterling, according to a new report.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the brightest young prospects across Europe since rising through the academy ranks at the Camp Nou.

Fati has netted 15 times and provided six assists in 47 appearances across all competitions for the first-team, which has made him a key player for the Blaugrana.

With the Spain international's current deal in Catalonia set to expire next summer, talks over an improved deal continue between Barca and Fati's camp. However, recent reports have linked the winger with a high-profile switch to England.

As reported by Ekrem Konur, City are interested in bringing Fati to the Etihad stadium in what would surely be a club-record deal.

It has been mentioned that Fati is likely to come in as a replacement for Raheem Sterling, who has been heavily been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium in recent weeks.

Sterling, who is open to the idea of leaving City if game-time doesn't improve, has suggested that a move to a foreign club would not be off the table if he were to search for a new destination.

It is worth noting that despite these reports, there is currently no indication that either Fati or Barcelona would be open to making the transfer happen even if Sterling left City.

The England international has been playing down the middle for Pep Guardiola's side in recent weeks, as City try and fill the void left by Sergio Aguero following his summer departure to Barcelona.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Sterling in the east side of Manchester as Guardiola looks to shuffle his pack in his side's pursuit of their fourth league title in five seasons.

