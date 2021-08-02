Man City in 'Advanced Talks' Over Striker Transfer - Contrasting Reports Highlight 'Less Than 50/50' Stage

Manchester City youngster Liam Delap is close to signing for Championship side Stoke City, according to the latest reports.

Delap is one of the most highly-rated youngsters at Manchester City and recent reports suggest that the striker is set to sign for Championship side Stoke on a one-year loan deal.

The 18-year-old is highly sought after amongst Championship sides, after recording a remarkable 24 goals and four assists in just 20 appearances for Manchester City’s U23s last season, and a loan move for Liam Delap could work wonders for his development.

Delap notably made his senior Manchester City debut last season in a League Cup tie with Bournemouth, and opened the scoring via a powerful effort from just inside the penalty area. He then made his Premier League debut several days later, in a loss to Leicester City and has featured three times altogether for the senior side.

READ MORE: How Jack Grealish and Harry Kane are impacting Sterling's contract

READ MORE: Jack Grealish's Man City medical details revealed in recent reports

According to Football Insider, Stoke City are engaged in 'advanced talks' with Manchester City regarding the loan signing of the highly-rated striker.

Delap’s father, Rory played in over 200 matches for Stoke and is currently working as the club’s first-team coach under Michael O’Neil, and Delap senior's presence at the club is likely to be a factor in the move.

Then came a report from The Telegraph, which highlighted how Manchester City were currently in the process of fundraising, with the club intent on bringing in new talent, and a loan fee received in a Liam Delap deal going towards moves for the likes of Jack Grealish and Harry Kane.

However, a deal for Liam Delap may not be as straight forward as highlighted by Football Insider's reports.

Later information from John Percy of the Telegraph stated that while talks between Manchester City and Stoke have been held over a loan move for Delap, they are said to be 'less than 50/50' at this stage.

READ MORE: John Stones closes in on bumper new Man City contract

READ MORE: City forward visits club training ground ahead of potential transfer

Liam Delap is undoubtedly one of the most highly-rated youngsters at the Premier League champions, and despite Pep Guardiola previously suggesting that the teenager would remain with the first-team squad throughout the upcoming season, the former Derby academy star now appears set for a loan move.

Should Liam Delap leave on loan this summer, he will almost certainly experience far more first-team football next season than he would do if he remained in Manchester, and the move could play an important part in the development of the young striker.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra