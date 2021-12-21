Man City in Eight-Team Race for £77M Striker - Player Seeking £200,000-A-Week Contract With Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus Circling

There is reportedly an eight-team race for one of Europe's most in-demand strikers, and Manchester City are claimed to be in the hunt for the player alongside the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham.

After their publicised failure to land Tottenham striker Harry Kane in the last summer transfer window, the signing of a natural centre-forward is likely to be on top of Manchester City’s list of priorities for the summer of 2022.

With names such as Erling Haaland and Joao Felix linked with the club in recent weeks and months, Etihad officials are on the search for a natural number nine fit to be the successor to the legendary Sergio Aguero.

Added to this, speculation around Manchester City’s current go-to option Ferran Torres and a proposed move to Barcelona has been relentless over the past few weeks, with a recent report suggesting that a valuation has been agreed.

There may be light at the end of the striker-less tunnel however, as per a new report by the Times analysing the situation of one name, which states that Manchester City are one of eight contenders for Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic.

The competition is likely to be fierce however, with all of Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in a queue to make the 21-year old put pen to paper.

Further details as part of the same report also suggest that at this present moment, Tottenham ‘plan to renew their interest’ in Vlahovic, after failing to sign the Serb during the previous summer window.

The Times report that despite his contract situation, Fiorentina are demanding a lofty £77 million to sanction any sale for the Serbian international, while the striker himself is seeking a wage of £200,000-a-week before tax.

A recent report from Italy went as far as to claim that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had identified Vlahovic as the ‘perfect striker’ to take over the goalscoring burden at the club.

You can certainly expect the race for one of the most sought-after young strikers in Europe to continue to heat up across the next few months, with Manchester City set to be right in the race.

