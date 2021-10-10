Man City In Line For Major Erling Haaland Transfer Boost Courtesy of £50M Sponsorship Deal

Manchester City believe that their links to Puma can give them an upper hand in the race to land Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, according to a new report.

The Premier League champions have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old marksman for several months, as they try and acquire a top centre-forward to replace Sergio Aguero following his move to Barcelona in June.

After failing to secure the arrival of Tottenham talisman Harry Kane in the summer, Pep Guardiola's side are seeking to defend their league crown and possibly go one step further in the Champions League without an out-and-out striker in their ranks.

It was reported recently that the Sky Blues are 'ready' to sign Haaland when his £68 million release clause kicks in next summer, with the Manchester side 'planning meetings' with the striker's agent Mino Raiola in January.

As reported by Harry Pratt of the Daily Star, City have emerged as one of the leading contenders to lure Haaland from Dortmund owing to their ties with Puma, who want to strike a sponsorship deal with the Leeds-born forward, who has two years left on his current contract with Nike.

It has been mentioned that Puma will tempt the Norway international with a sensational package of £50 million over a period of four years, which could lend a hand to City in their pursuit of the former Red Bull Salzburg star.

The German multinational corporation agreed a long-term kit deal with the Manchester club in 2019, which is worth a reported figure of £650 million over ten years. Meanwhile, the likes of Pep Guardiola, Kyle Walker and Ederson also have individual deals in place with Puma.

Haaland has been heavily linked with a move away from the Signal Iduna Park over the past year, with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid all vesting their interest in the young sharpshooter.

The Bryne FK academy graduate, whose existing deal runs till 2024, has proved his status as one of the best and most clinical finishers across Europe in recent seasons - having netted 68 times in 67 appearances across all competitions since his move to Dortmund last summer.

While City have also been linked with a swoop for Fiorentina and Serbia forward Dušan Vlahović, Haaland could prove to be a sensational acquisition should the Etihad hierarchy manage to win the race for his signature.

