Man City In ‘Pole Position’ To Sign Bundesliga Striker - €75M Fee Plus Bonuses Revealed

Manchester City will likely attempt to recruit a striker next summer having missed out on Harry Kane, and fresh reports have linked the club to one of the world's most prolific forwards.

City are understood to have been keen to recruit a top-quality striker during the 2021 summer transfer window, however despite pursuing Harry Kane, the Premier League champions failed to accomplish their main objective.

With Sergio Aguero having left the club following the 2020/21 campaign and with Gabriel Jesus having started the new season strongly on the right-wing – a position he is expected to remain in - it is fair to surmise that the only genuine striker in Guardiola’s squad is 18-year-old Liam Delap.

Pep Guardiola is widely known to have desired to acquire a striker in the summer, and the lack of a prolific No 9 is regarded by many City supporters to be a glaring weakness within the squad.

However, fresh information indicates that the club have a new target in mind.

According to Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by German outlet Bild, Manchester City are in 'pole position' to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland next summer.

The source reports that Erling Haaland will become available next year owing to a release clause in his contract, and Dortmund’s asking price will be €75 million plus bonuses – a fee that Manchester City “have the financial means” to meet.

However, the source also notes that Pep Guardiola would “have to choose” between pursuing Haaland and trying again for Harry Kane – a player is he understood to greatly admire.

It is a possibility that if offered the choice, Pep Guardiola would opt to acquire the more well-rounded Kane as opposed to the more direct Haaland.

Erling Haaland is one of the hottest properties in world football owing to his renowned goal scoring ability, and as the player supported Manchester City as a child and with his father Alf-Inge having played for the Sky Blues, it is certainly possible that Haaland would like to join Pep Guardiola’s side.

However, owing to the sheer quality of the Norway international, Manchester City would face competition from just about every top club in Europe, although a potential deal which would see Haaland join City is a possibility.

