Manchester City in 'Pole Position' to Sign Erling Haaland - Key Condition to Chances of Signing Stated

Manchester City are claimed to be in 'pole position' for the signing of Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland, with one crucial condition to their chances stressed by a new report this week.

After their failure to wrap up the deal to bring Tottenham frontman Harry Kane to the Etihad Stadium last summer, Manchester City have struggled to replace the presence of legendary striker Sergio Aguero at the club.

After Ferran Torres recently completed his desired transfer to La Liga giants Barcelona upon the verge of his return from injury, Pep Guardiola’s side have continued to operate without a natural number nine up front.

As the speculation around Manchester City’s striker situation continues to rumble on in the background, one name that has always dominated the headlines is Borussia Dortmund talisman Erling Haaland.

With his £64 million release clause set to activate in the upcoming summer, following the conclusion of the ongoing season, links around a potential switch to the Etihad Stadium for the Norwegian striker have been relentless.

According to a new report by Sky Sports News’ Kaveh Solhekol, Manchester City are set to be the frontrunners in English football for the 21-year old’s signature, should the player opt for a switch to the Premier League.

“If you’re talking about seeing (Erling) Haaland in the Premier League, Manchester City are in pole position”, explained Kaveh Solhekol, while speaking live on Sky Sports on Tuesday night.

This news comes after recent speculation suggested that the German side have scheduled meetings with Erling Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola and his father, Alf-Inge Haaland to discuss the striker’s future at the club next week.

An additional report has also recently suggested that a ‘February deadline’ had been set for the Norwegian international to decide his next move.

For Manchester City, the reigning Premier League champions are said to be planning meetings in the ‘weeks and months’ to propose a potential move to the Etihad in the summer.

Considering Manchester City have been the most decorated club in the Premier League for over a decade, it only makes sense that they would be leading the race in England to sign a player of Erling Haaland's calibre.

