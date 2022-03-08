Manchester City in Pole Position to Sign Erling Haaland, Say Barcelona

People within Barcelona now believe that Manchester City are in 'pole position' to secure the signing of Erling Haaland this summer, according to information from Spain on Tuesday.

The summer pursuit of Erling Haaland is widely expected to be one of the most fiercely-contested transfer sagas in recent times, with the Norwegian forward the most sought after commodity in the game.

At present, the understanding in various quarters is that while Real Madrid and Manchester City are in the best position to secure the player, the interest from the likes of FC Barcelona should not be discounted.

New information from Spain on Tuesday has shone light on the views of those from within Barcelona, and how they see the current situation surrounding Erling Haaland and where his future could lie.

According to the information of journalist Toni Juanmartí, from within Barcelona, they believe that Premier League champions Manchester City are in 'pole position' to secure the signing of Erling Haaland this summer.

This has been a view also emanating from Real Madrid in recent weeks too, with Manchester City's competitive pull, financial strength, and Pep Guardiola being significant factors that may swing the views of the Borussia Dortmund frontman.

However, on the Barcelona front, Juanmartí reports that the Camp Nou club do still trust in being able to sign Haaland, as 'important people' in the player's environment would prefer him to join Barca.

Manchester City have their priorities set straight ahead of the summer transfer window, and City Xtra understands that Haaland remains the club's number one target in the striker berth - despite recent claims of a reignited interest in Tottenham's Harry Kane.

The winning club in the race for the forward is also likely to be informed of the player's decision on his future in the coming weeks, with one recent report stating that such a decision will arrive in March.

