Manchester City in Talks With Chelsea Defender Over Possible Transfer - Tottenham, Juventus, and PSG Also Linked

Manchester City are one of four possible clubs that Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rüdiger 'will join' at the end of the ongoing season, with the defender out of contract in the summer, according to new reports.

City, who welcome Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League, are reportedly one of four clubs who could sign centre-back Antonio Rüdiger from the West London club in the summer.

Rüdiger, who has featured in 20 of Chelsea's 21 Premier League so far this season, has entered the final six months of his current Chelsea contract, meaning the German defender is able to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs.

However, the reigning Premier League Champions are reportedly one of just two English teams that the 28 year-old centre-back could sign for in the summer transfer window, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Di Marzio reports that Manchester City, Tottenham, Juventus and Paris Saint Germain are the four clubs which the Chelsea defender is currently in talks with.

The German international, who was part of the Chelsea team which beat Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League Final last season, reportedly turned down a contract extension from Chelsea at the start of the campaign.

Pep Guardiola's side, who are currently ten points clear of the West London club at the top of the Premier League table, are one of four clubs which Rüdiger, who turns 29 in March, 'will join' at the end of 2021/22 season, according to the journalist.

City, who currently have four centre-backs, including Ruben Dias who was named the Premier League Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year last season, are expected to be in the market for a striker, central midfielder and left-back this summer.

Nathan Ake been linked with a possible move away from the Etihad, with West Ham, Newcastle and AC Milan all reportedly holding an interest in the Dutchman. Should the 26 year-old look to leave, then an opportunity may arise to sign the current Chelsea centre-back.

