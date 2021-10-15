Man City 'in the Lead' for €75 Million Striker - Club 'Intend to Get Ahead of Everyone' During January Window

A recent report has indicated that Manchester City are 'in the lead' in their pursuit to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Haaland is arguably the most sought-after talent in world football, owing to his immense ability despite being just 21. As such, it comes as no surprise to see that many of Europe’s top clubs are interested in acquiring the striker.

Amongst the sides linked with the prolific Norwegian, Bayern Munich – who are in the market for a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski, are believed to be keen, whilst Real Madrid are also intent on recruiting the player.

However, a recent report has indicated that Manchester City are also firmly in the hunt to sign Haaland and according to one report, the Premier League champions have shown ‘great interest’ in acquiring the Bundesliga star.

According to Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Manchester City are ‘in the lead’ in the race to sign Erling Haaland.

The article by the Spanish newspaper primarily covers the possibility of Barcelona acquiring Haaland, and it is noted that whilst the Blaugrana would be willing to trigger the player's release clause, a potential stumbling block would be the €20 million commission paid to both the player’s agent and father.

Haaland is understood to have a €75 million release clause that comes into effect next summer and many of Europe’s top clubs will be considering moving for the prolific forward due to the price at which he is available.

Sport Witness also relay that City ‘intend to get ahead of everyone’ in the upcoming January transfer window – indicating that the Premier League champions are exceptionally keen to acquire Haaland.

Since joining Dortmund, Erling Haaland has scored a remarkable 68 goals in just 67 games, and with City currently without a recognised striker, it would be somewhat of a no-brainer for Pep Guardiola’s side to pursue the Norwegian international.

However, they will face fierce competition from the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, although with Haaland having followed the Blues in his youth, the prospect of the young phenomenon joining the club is not out of the question.

