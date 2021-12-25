Man City Insiders' Views on Erling Haaland Ahead of Possible Swoop Revealed in New Report

Manchester City will be in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland when he becomes available in 2022, according to a new report, which has revealed why the Norwegian was not the first-choice target for Pep Guardiola's side this summer.

Erling Haaland could be on the move when his reported £64 million release clause gets activated in the summer, with a host of elite sides across Europe expected to enter the race for the 21-year-old's services should he decide to leave Borussia Dortmund.

Despite Ferran Torres’ January switch to Barcelona all but confirmed by Pep Guardiola in his press conference ahead of Manchester City's meeting with Leicester City on Sunday, the Premier League champions are set to continue without a striker for the remainder of the campaign.

While links to established number nines such as Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic remain endless, the mystery around who could operate as the frontman in this City side in the long term still remains a mystery.

According to The Athletic, Erling Haaland was not Manchester City’s first-choice striker pick last summer due to ‘various reasons’ - despite the constant speculation about a possible move to the Etihad Stadium for the Norway international.

The Sky Blues' primary target was widely reported to be Harry Kane, 28, who was keen to join Guardiola's side to challenge for major trophies after yet another disappointing campaign in north London.

However, further details suggest that Haaland is still ‘hugely well-thought-of' at Manchester City, who will be in the mix for his signature whenever he is deemed available next season, with Guardiola having effectively ruled out a January swoop for a striker this week.

In addition to this, if Manchester City were to win the race to sign the Borussia Dortmund superstar, it would close the door on any potential interest towards Kane - for obvious reasons.

It was reported recently that the Manchester side are ready to match Erling Haaland’s release clause as they look to fill the void left up top following Sergio Aguero's departure from the club at the end of the previous campaign.

It is quite possible that City did not consider the Norwegian international as their first-choice target due to the availability of a relatively affordable release clause in 2022, with the price for the most sought-after forward in Europe being sky-high in the summer.

Should Manchester City strike a deal for Haaland ahead of the 2022/23 season, Pep Guardiola will have the final piece of the jigsaw puzzle, though his side currently sit three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table without the aid of an out-and-out striker.

