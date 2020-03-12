City Xtra
Man City consider player swap deal for number one centre-back target this summer

Hamish MacRae

Manchester City are considering a summer swoop for Inter Milan defender Milan Škriniar, with right-back João Cancelo potentially going the other way, according to TuttoSport.

Škriniar is a long-standing target of Manchester City, with the Slovakian’s aggressive style catching the eye of chiefs at the Etihad. The 25-year-old joined in 2017 from Sampdoria, and has since established himself as one of the world’s finest central defenders.

Cancelo has struggled to nail down a starting spot for Pep Guardiola’s City in his maiden season, finding the form of Kyle Walker an immovable obstacle between him and a run of starts. Cancelo has already played for Inter, spending a season on loan at the San Siro in 2017/18 from Valencia. 

Previous reports suggested that City would be willing to pay up to £80m for Škriniar, however the opportunity to move a seemingly wantaway Cancelo on as part of the deal could appeal to the Premier League champions.

