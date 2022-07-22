Report: Manchester City Interested in  Fullback Gerardo Arteaga Amid Cucurella Links

It is widely understood that Manchester City's number one target at left-back is Brighton's Marc Cucurella. However, with the move appearing to stall due to the Seagulls' demands, the club may have to move on to alternative options.

It has now been reported that one of these alternatives may be Genk's Gerardo Arteaga. The Mexican had a solid season with the Belgian club last season, providing four assists, and has been linked with several clubs in Europe.

City are unwilling to match Brighton's £50million valuation of Cucurella, meaning Arteaga would be a much cheaper option. The 23-year-old is heading into the last year of his contract with Genk, so a fairly low fee would likely be enough to secure the left-back.

According to journalist Omar Tapia of TUDN Sport, the Sky Blues are interested in the Mexico international. Via Sportwitness, the journalist said that the defender was in the 'orbit' of the Cityzens.

However, in TUDN's full report on their website, there is no information regarding how far advanced City's interest is.

Given Arteaga is into the last year of his contract and has already been linked with numerous clubs in Europe and the Premier League, there is a chance this could simply be an attempt from his club to try and drum up interest in the player. This is fairly commonplace in the transfer market and would make sense if the club were offering the player to certain European clubs, to avoid losing the player on a free next window.

Moving for Arteaga would represent a change in City's current approach in its pursuit of a left-back. Cucurella has already played in two of Europe's top five leagues, and another reported target in Stuttgart's Borna Sosa has put up more impressive numbers than the Mexican in a stronger league.

As there has been no report on how far City's 'interest' in the fullback has advanced, it is likely that at best the 23-year-old is one of many options being targeted by the club. It is also possible the defender has simply been offered to the club and that there is no real intent of signing the Genk man.

