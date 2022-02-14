Manchester City Interested in Argentine Midfielder Maximo Perrone

Manchester City are reportedly interested in a move for Argentine midfield talent Maximo Perrone, as per new information.

Manchester City are always on the lookout for the next big thing in world football.

The signings of Yan Couto and Kayky from South America were indications of the club’s desire to develop unearthed gems into potential superstars, and the same can be said after the recent acquisition of Julian Alvarez from River Plate.

The Premier League champions do not look set to stop anytime soon in their pursuit of adding yet another wonderkid to their roster.

As per a new report by ESPN's Jorge Baravalle, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City are ‘interested’ in signing Velez Sarsfield midfielder Maximo Perrone.

Further details suggest that Pep Guardiola’s side sent a number of scouts to watch the Argentinian talent in action, after the recent completion of a deal for Alvarez.

The 18-year old is one of the Argentine top-flight’s finest young talents, and Velez Sarsfield have been reported to have received a number of approaches for the starlet.

However, the youngster has only recently put pen to paper on a contract renewal, with a $10 million release clause set for any interested clubs that are eyeing a move for Perrone.

It is worth noting that at this present moment, it is claimed that it remains unclear whether Manchester City have started talks with the Argentine giants to sign the player.

This comes after a recent report from Bola Vip had claimed that City had ‘asked for a meeting’ to discuss moves for the likes of Valentin Barco and Ezequiel Zeballos from Boca Juniors.

While it is uncertain whether the move for Maximo Perrone will go through, it would not be a surprise to see Manchester City wrap up a deal for the midfielder, considering how highly they regard the Argentine market to scout untapped potential.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra