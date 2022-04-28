Manchester City Interested in Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

Emerging information on Thursday has stated that Manchester City are now showing an interest in Barcelona defensive midfielder, Frenkie De Jong.

Following the announcement from Manchester City captain Fernandinho that he would be seeking an exit from the club at the end of his existing contract this summer, various quarters have speculated about the possibility of a replacement coming through the door.

One such name included West Ham United star Declan Rice - who is valued by the London club at in excess of £100 million, with some stating that the valuation could reach as high as £150 million.

However, in what appeared to be a direct briefing from within Manchester City earlier this week, the club have insisted that they have no interest in signing David Moyes' England international midfielder.

Following what may have been the start and end of the Declan Rice 'saga', a new name has now appeared within the media this week, and it concerns a player whom the club had showed an interest in just three years ago.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT This information comes via Jonathan Shrager, who reports that Manchester City are 'interested' in Barcelona's 24 year-old central midfielder Frenkie De Jong, with manager Pep Guardiola labelled as 'an admirer' of the player. IMAGO / NurPhoto Shrager continues by stating that while both Barcelona and the club's first-team head coach Xavi are keen to keep Frenkie De Jong at the club, the Netherlands international wants to play in the Champions League. Tying in the latest information with recent reports linking the player with an interest from Manchester United, Shrager states that the aforementioned factors 'seem to reduce the chances' of Frenkie De Jong making a move to Old Trafford in the coming months. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Manchester City's interest in the former Ajax star will come as no surprise to many, with one report once claiming that members of Frenkie de Jong’s family including his girlfriend were in Manchester scouting out properties ahead of a potential move to the Etihad Stadium four years ago.

It was then further stated that Barcelona called, and agreed a £65 million transfer fee for the following summer.

First and foremost, Manchester City's priority this summer before looking into any signing of a midfielder will be securing the signature of Erling Haaland - with some reports stating that such a deal is close to fruition.

