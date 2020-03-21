Man City ‘very interested’ in Bayern Munich star despite competition from Barcelona

Manchester City are set to make a renewed attempt to take Bayern Munich’s David Alaba to the Etihad, according to SPORT as relayed by Sport Witness.

Despite failing in an approach last summer, the Premier League champions will now look to make an improved offer for the Austrian international.

Talks broke down last time around; following the fallout from City’s decision to block Leroy Sané’s potential move to the Allianz Arena, but it now appears that they will be back to rival Barcelona for his signature.

(Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Reports state that the Catalan club are aware that Alaba would be interested in a move to the Camp Nou, but that his salary demands are ‘very high’. They are concerned that competition for his signature ‘will be tough’.

As a result, Manchester City are now said to be ‘very interested’ in the 27-year-old and more than capable of meeting his wage demands. No figure is mentioned for the salary offered, but it is said to be at a level which ‘escapes the possibilities’ of Barcelona.

City have opened talks with the player’s entourage, who are keen to negotiate with the highest bidder. At this time, that appears to be Manchester City.

(Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Bongarts/Getty Images)

If the reports are true, this would represent something of a coup for the club. Alaba’s versatility across defence and midfield would suit Pep Guardiola’s system perfectly, as well as filling something of a problem position for the Blues at left-back.

Though Bayern may be reluctant to let such a key player leave, they could potentially see him as a necessary makeweight in any new move for Leroy Sané.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra