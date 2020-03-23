Man City’s interest in Brescia wonderkid ‘isn’t a secret’ – summer departure now ‘appears certain’

Manchester City are reportedly one of a number of European clubs to express an interest in Brescia’s Sandro Tonali, according to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness.

The youngster has been on the radar of numerous big clubs since his breakthrough at Brescia in Serie B; with his performances following promotion last year only serving to ramp up interest. His exploits have also caught the eye of former City manager Robert Mancini, who gave him his first call-up to the senior national team in November 2018.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

As of now, it appears that there are a number of European heavyweights in the mix. This primarily centres around Italian clubs like Juventus, but interest has also come from abroad in the form of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

Interest from Pep Guardiola’s side apparently ‘isn’t a secret’, nor are PSG’s ‘manoeuvres’ as they try to beat their numerous competitors to his signature.

Financially, there appear to be few details other than an initial price tag of €50m set by Brescia. In setting that amount, the Serie A side are ‘confident’ that a ‘bidding war’ will break out should demand for his services remain high.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Regardless of price, it ‘appears certain’ that the Italian will ‘make the leap’ to one of a host of top sides in the summer. Should this be to City, his arrival would perhaps represent a shakeup of the current midfield.

The Blues may see him as a long-term replacement for Ilkay Gündogan or Fernandinho, with his style of play often likened to Andrea Pirlo as a deep-lying playmaker with excellent technical ability.

Regardless of his final destination, it appears almost certain that the midfielder will not be at Brescia come the end of the summer transfer window.

-----

