Man City keeping tabs on Sevilla youngster - club 'willing to pay' release clause

Alex Farrell

Manchester City are keeping a close eye on Sevilla starlet Pablo Pérez, according to Marca via Sport Witness.

The Premier League champions are said to be impressed by his rapid development, though he is yet to make a senior appearance in Spanish football.

The 19-year-old has been described as an ‘astonishing’ young talent, mostly due to a combination of pure footballing ability and a good attitude towards the game.

Pérez only joined Sevilla last season from local youth club Nervión, but has already been called up to the Spain Under-19 squad.

Thanks to this meteoric rise, director of football Monchi is now looking to tie the left-back down on a long-term contract. However, his form has attracted a number of sides from around Europe.

Manchester City, Ajax and RB Leipzig are among the names quoted, with all three ‘willing to pay’ his release clause. This clause is reportedly well within budget for all those interested in his signature.

Any offer from Manchester City would represent yet another foray into the market for a young full-back following their recent deals for Yan Couto and Kluiverth Aguilar.

