Manchester City Interested in Signing £80M-Rated Premier League Star This Summer - Chelsea and Manchester United Also Mentioned

Manchester City have registered their interest in landing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in the summer, according to a report, which has mentioned that the Hammers could seek a transfer fee worth £80 million for the England international.

After emerging as one of the finest midfielders in English football in recent campaigns, Declan Rice has been linked with a move away from West Ham since last summer, when Chelsea were keen on bringing the 23-year-old back to west London.

However, West Ham's incredible valuation of their star man - previously reported to be reaching £100 million - blocked a move for Rice, who has three years left on his existing deal at the London Stadium.

Manchester City have reportedly held a 'strong interest' in signing the England international alongside Chelsea, who have long admired the London-born midfielder for his controlled play and ability in the middle of the park.

According to the latest information of Mark Ogden of ESPN, Manchester City are interested in signing Declan Rice from West Ham in the summer, with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City also expected to be in the race for the midfielder's signature.

It was reported recently that West Ham do not intend to sanction a sale for their most prised asset for any price this summer, with a series of elite Premier League sides set to test the waters and see if the Hammers could cash in on Declan Rice for a sensational amount of money.

It has further been mentioned that the east London outfit could demand a transfer fee upwards of £80 million for Rice, who has reportedly expressed a desire to leave West Ham to compete for major trophies elsewhere.

While it remains unlikely that Manchester City will break the bank to land a midfield signing for the second summer running, Fernandinho's expected departure in the summer could persuade officials at the Etihad Stadium to plot a massive bid for Declan Rice.

Borussia Dortmund talisman Erling Haaland remains the Premier League champions' priority target for the summer transfer window, with recent reports suggesting that it is now set to be a two-horse race between Manchester City and Real Madrid for the Norwegian's services.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra