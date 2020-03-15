Fenerbahce starlet attracting interest from Man City, Man United, Barcelona and Inter Milan

Fenerbahce starlet Omer Beyaz has become a potential target for a number of elite European clubs, including Manchester City, Man United, Barcelona, Juventus and Inter Milan, report Efsane Fotospor as relayed by Sport Witness.

Beyaz (16) has yet to make his professional debut in Turkey, but that has not stopped the teenage midfielder winning admirers across Europe's major leagues.

The player's contract is set to expire in June 2021, and Fenerbahce are prepared to cash in on their talent now rather than risk losing Beyaz as a free agent next year.

That would likely mean that Beyaz would be available for a relatively small fee, given his inexperience and the fact he only has one year left on his deal with his club.

However, the report also seems like an obvious effort to drum up interest in Beyaz - presumably by his agent in seek of a payday. It would be wise to treat reports of City's interest with a pinch of salt.

