Fenerbahce starlet attracting interest from Man City, Man United, Barcelona and Inter Milan

Fenerbahce starlet Omer Beyaz has become a potential target for a number of elite European clubs, including Manchester City, Man United, Barcelona, Juventus and Inter Milan, report Efsane Fotospor as relayed by Sport Witness. 

Beyaz (16) has yet to make his professional debut in Turkey, but that has not stopped the teenage midfielder winning admirers across Europe's major leagues.

The player's contract is set to expire in June 2021, and Fenerbahce are prepared to cash in on their talent now rather than risk losing Beyaz as a free agent next year. 

That would likely mean that Beyaz would be available for a relatively small fee, given his inexperience and the fact he only has one year left on his deal with his club.

However, the report also seems like an obvious effort to drum up interest in Beyaz - presumably by his agent in seek of a payday. It would be wise to treat reports of City's interest with a pinch of salt. 

Juventus consider move for Man City forward as alternative to Tottenham star Harry Kane

Italian media outlet Tuttosport say Juventus are at the front of the queue to sign Tottenham star Harry Kane - but Gabriel Jesus is their back-up option.

Manchester City's Champions League ban appeal 'is up in the air' due to latest development

The appeal to CAS by Manchester City over the club's Champions League ban faces an uncertain resolution due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Benjamin Mendy opens up on coronavirus situation as family member receives test results

Benjamin Mendy has taken to Instagram on Saturday afternoon, following news that a family member had tested negative for the COVID-19 virus.

Man City interested in Inter Milan centre-back - club have 'no intention' to sell

Manchester City are interested in signing Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, but they're facing some stiff competition from Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

PSG 'keen' on Man City winger - European ban a major factor

With a European ban looming, some Manchester City players could be looking for a move away from the club in order to play in the UEFA Champions League. And Riyad Mahrez is rumoured to be one of these men.

What's next for the Premier League?

With the Premier League being suspended to at least 4th April, we answer some of the frequently asked questions as to what could happen next.

City Xtra to run for four awards at the 2020 Football Content Awards

City Xtra are excited to announce that we will be running for four awards at this year's Football Content Awards hosted at the home of Tottenham Hotspur in London.

Benjamin Mendy ordered to self-isolate following COVID-19 scare

Benjamin Mendy has been instructed to self-isolate after a relative came down with respiratory issues at his home on Thursday.

City Football Group close in on AS Nancy purchase

The City Football Group are closing in on a deal to buy French club AS Nancy Lorraine, according to l'Equipe via Sport Witness.

OFFICIAL - Manchester City vs Real Madrid POSTPONED due to coronavirus threat

UEFA have officially postponed Manchester City's Champions League tie against Real Madrid, in response to the risk of the Real Madrid squad coming into contact with the coronavirus.

