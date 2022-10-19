Report: 'Going With Everything'- Manchester City Interested In Signing Alberto Moleiro

Attacking midfield may be a position that Manchester City will be keen to strengthen next summer.

Currently, the two key players who can be deployed in this role for the club are Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.

While there is no doubt both men are incredibly talented players, De Bruyne is now into his 30s and there is no guarantee Silva will still be with the club next season if Barcelona come in with a reasonable offer for the Portugal international.

So it would seem logical for the club to be monitoring options in this area of the pitch.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

And it appears that the club are indeed in the market for a number ten if reports in Spain are to believed.

According to Fichajes, the Sky Blues are interested in signing Las Palmas midfielder Alberto Moleiro.

The report states that City are going 'with everything' to try and secure the 19-year-old and have sent several scouts to track the youngster's progress.

Alongside this, City boss Pep Guardiola seems keen to bring the Spaniard to the Etihad. The Spanish outlet state that has personally recommended signing the midfielder, so it would be no surprise to see City move for the teenager.

IMAGO / Marca

In terms of a potential price tag for Molerio, a fee of around €30million would likely be enough to acquire his services, with the report stating that this is the price of the release clause inserted into his current contract.

Whether The Cityzens would be keen to pay such a substantial fee for a player with relatively little experience remains to be seen. However, Moleiro is incredibly highly rated in his homeland.

The 19-year-old was close to joining Spanish giants Barcelona this summer, who were believed to be very interested in signing the attacking midfielder.

While that move was blocked by Las Palmas' president, the interest in Molerio is likely to persist next summer after the youngster has had a positive start to the 2022/23 campaign.

If City are to make a move for the Spaniard, it is likely they will face stern competition from several top clubs in Spain.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: