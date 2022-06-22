Report: Manchester City Starlet James Trafford Agreed Contract Extension Before Bolton Loan Move

Young Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford agreed a new deal with the sky blues before heading on loan to Bolton Wanderers, according to a report. Trafford's deal was due to expire this summer, but it appears the cityzens were unwilling to allow him to leave the club on a free.

The 19-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at Accrington Stanley, before joining Bolton in January for the second half of the campaign. Trafford impressed so much in his spell with the Wanderers that they have opted to take the youngster back on loan for the 2022/23 season.

IMAGO / PA Images

The young keeper recently won his first cap for England's under 21 side, playing in the young three lion's 5-0 battering of Kosovo. Trafford has now represented England at every youth level from under 17 upwards, and appears to be on an upward trajectory.

According to a report from The Bolton News, who spoke to Wanderers manager Ian Evatt, the youngster has agreed a new contract with the cityzens. Evatt said: “I think he’s signed a new contract, which is exceptional for him,” he said.

Due to Trafford signing an extension with City, the report states that Bolton are now well aware that a long-term deal for the keeper is unlikely. This is a view echoed by Wanderers manager Evatt, who said: “We’ll be waiting a while for him I think!

“But that’s credit to him that he’s got that contract and also credit for us because we put him in a position where he was able to get that contract."

Trafford will look to push on from last season where he played 33 games in League one, keeping 9 clean sheets. Bolton were only 3 places below the play-offs and a promotion on Trafford's CV at such a young age would do no harm to his career.

