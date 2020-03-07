Arsenal 'ready' to offer £50 million for Man City centre-back - Tottenham and Everton also interested

Three Premier League clubs are interested in signing Manchester City's John Stones in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to TEAMtalk.

Arsenal are reportedly willing to offer up to £50 million to secure the signature of the England defender, with their boss Mikel Arteta believing his presence could persuade Stones to join and reignite their working relationship after the former left City's staff in December.

Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in Stones, as are his former club Everton, according to reports. TEAMtalk indicate that Stones is unhappy with his rotational role at City and would prefer to move to a club where he can play more regularly.

Both Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho and Nicolas Otamendi appear to be ahead of Stones in City's current pecking order, and it's thought that Stones wants to be playing regularly in order to continue to secure a position in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Stones has played 126 times for Manchester City since signing in 2016, scoring five times.

