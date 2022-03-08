Skip to main content

Manchester City Join Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and Seven Premier League Clubs in the Pursuit of Djed Spence

Manchester City have joined a list of Premier League clubs, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayern Munich in the pursuit of on-loan Middlesborough right-back, Djed Spence.

It has been a long time since Manchester City were linked with a full-back. 

The form of Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker, in particular, has almost made supporters forget about the absence of a natural left-back at the club - with central midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko also continuing to fill that void.

Walker has been a stalwart at right-back since his move from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017. His transfer, which was heavily criticized, was pushed through by the player for his desire to win major trophies.

Three Premier League titles and multiple domestic honours later, I think we can say the England international made the right decision.

Now 31-years old, with a contract that runs out in 2024, City will be looking and planning ahead to find his replacement - and today we have had some first concrete links with a young right-back.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1010443442h

Djed Spence in FA Cup action

imago1010347198h

Djed Spence looks on

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg from Sky in Germany, Manchester City are among a list of seven Premier League clubs interested in Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence; currently on-loan at Nottingham Forest. 

Also involved in the race are Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, who have a history of purchasing and nurturing fine English talent - like Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham.

The defender reportedly wants a decision in April or May, with his price tag set between €10 to €15 million.

If City were to move quickly for the in-form right-back, they could get their hands on one of the most talked-about players in the Championship right now.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1010443655h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Join Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and Seven Premier League Clubs in the Pursuit of Djed Spence

By Harry Siddall1 minute ago
Mahrez vs Utd Home
News

Riyad Mahrez Delivers Humble Verdict on Goalscoring Exploits Following Manchester United Brace

By Vayam Lahoti9 hours ago
imago1010412890h
News

Riyad Mahrez Offers Dressing Room Insight into How Manchester City's Players Reacted to the 4-1 Win Over Manchester United

By Edward Burnett9 hours ago
imago1008179213h
News

Former Premier League Striker Reveals Thinking Manchester City Had 13 Players on the Pitch at Once

By Srinivas Sadhanand9 hours ago
KDB vs Utd 1
News

Manchester United Legend Calls 'Top-Class' Kevin De Bruyne the Best Midfielder in the Premier League

By Vayam Lahoti11 hours ago
imago1010409733h
News

Pep Guardiola Describes Manchester City Star as 'Impatient' in 'Most Difficult Position' Against Manchester United

By Adam Booker12 hours ago
imago1010263955h
News

Kevin De Bruyne Reveals Manchester United Friends Tried to Keep Him Awake All Night Before Manchester Derby

By Adam Booker15 hours ago
imago1010081447h
News

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final Draw Details, How To Watch, Tie Dates

By Harry Winters16 hours ago