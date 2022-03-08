Manchester City Join Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and Seven Premier League Clubs in the Pursuit of Djed Spence

Manchester City have joined a list of Premier League clubs, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayern Munich in the pursuit of on-loan Middlesborough right-back, Djed Spence.

It has been a long time since Manchester City were linked with a full-back.

The form of Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker, in particular, has almost made supporters forget about the absence of a natural left-back at the club - with central midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko also continuing to fill that void.

Walker has been a stalwart at right-back since his move from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017. His transfer, which was heavily criticized, was pushed through by the player for his desire to win major trophies.

Three Premier League titles and multiple domestic honours later, I think we can say the England international made the right decision.

Now 31-years old, with a contract that runs out in 2024, City will be looking and planning ahead to find his replacement - and today we have had some first concrete links with a young right-back.

IMAGO / PA Images Djed Spence in FA Cup action IMAGO / News Images Djed Spence looks on

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg from Sky in Germany, Manchester City are among a list of seven Premier League clubs interested in Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence; currently on-loan at Nottingham Forest.

Also involved in the race are Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, who have a history of purchasing and nurturing fine English talent - like Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham.

The defender reportedly wants a decision in April or May, with his price tag set between €10 to €15 million.

If City were to move quickly for the in-form right-back, they could get their hands on one of the most talked-about players in the Championship right now.

