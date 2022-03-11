Manchester City Join Manchester United and Madrid Giants' Interest in Brazilian Defender

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Manchester United could all reportedly rival Manchester City for the signature of a seemingly in-demand Brazilian defender currently at Shakhtar Donetsk, as per a claim from Spain this week.

With the presence of Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City could well have a shout for having the two best right-backs in Europe at their disposal.

The England international is perhaps one of the well-rounded players in his position, renowned for his blistering pace and excellent defensive durability.

The 31-year old’s partner-in-crime on the other hand, is one of Manchester City’s most technically gifted players, capable of operating at a level that has made several admirers hail him as the most in-form left-back in the world this season.

However, this has not entirely shut down speculation around the Premier League champions being in contention to add yet another right-back to the mix next summer.

However, both Manchester clubs have now been claimed to consider a summer move for the talented right-back.

With FIFA recently announcing that players in the Ukrainian league, as well as imports in the Russian league, are permitted to leave as free agents until the upcoming summer, this regulation could tempt Vinicius Tobias to push for an exit.

The youngster joined Shakhtar Donetsk as recently as January - prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which may well prove to be a factor in him being open to join Pep Guardiola's side next campaign.

As is the case with every transfer target linked with Manchester City, it is likely that their pursuit will begin only after the club finalise a deal for a top-notch striker in the summer, while a left-back is set to be the higher priority of the two full-back positions.

