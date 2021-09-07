Man City Join Premier League Rivals Liverpool in 'Wanting' Barcelona Star Pedri - Contract Expiry Details Explained

Manchester City are keen admirers of Barcelona star Pedri according to fresh reports, but aren't alone in their interest in the rising talent.

Pedri is one of the most highly-rated young talents in world football at present, and at just 18-years-old, the Spaniard has established himself as a key member of Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona side.

Owing to his evident ability, Pedri has already earned 10 caps for the Spanish national team, and is seen by many within the Catalan club to be a key player for Barcelona for the foreseeable future.

However, Barcelona’s well-known financial problems may force the club to sell their prized asset, should a substantial offer be tabled, and owing to this, a host of Europe’s top clubs are likely to have looked at recruiting the 18-year-old.

According to Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Spanish outlet OK Diario, Spanish football journalist Eduardo Inda has claimed that both Manchester City and Liverpool are interested in acquiring Pedri.

The source quotes Inda as claiming, “Liverpool and [Manchester] City want the most spectacular promise of Spain and European football: Pedri."

However, Inda also notes that Pedri's Barcelona contract expires at the end of June 2022, however Barcelona have an automatic renewal clause. - firmly ruling out the possibility of signing the young gem on a free transfer.

Following on from this, Sport Witness also note that Manchester City are ‘keeping a close eye’ on Pedri’s development in Catalonia, whilst Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the player to be a ‘perfect fit’ for his side.

Given that Pedri is one of Barcelona’s most important assets, it is unlikely that the Catalan club will not do everything in its power to prevent the youngster from leaving the club anytime soon.

With this being the case, and with Pedri having established himself as a vital player for one of the biggest clubs in the world as well as his international side, it would be wise to expect the player to remain in Catalonia for the foreseeable future.

