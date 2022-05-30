Manchester City Join Real Madrid in Showing Admiration for Chelsea Star

In a new report by the Athletic this week, it has been revealed that both Manchester City and Real Madrid hold an admiration for Chelsea right-back, Reece James.

While Manchester City’s strength-in-depth is a constant topic of conversation amongst fans and pundits alike, an area of the pitch where the club are stacked is at right-back.

Pep Guardiola has the luxury of picking either the most defensively sound right-back in Europe in Kyle Walker, or one of the most creative players across the continent in Joao Cancelo, to occupy the position.

However, it has been revealed that this has not stopped Manchester City from eyeing a move for one of the most elite right-backs in the world, who also happens to play for a fellow Premier League club.

IMAGO / NurPhoto As per a report by Simon Johnson of the Athletic, Chelsea’s Reece James is ‘admired’ by Manchester City - alongside Real Madrid, who are also showing interest in the 22-year old as a potential addition. IMAGO / Pressinphoto However, it has been mentioned that Chelsea officials intend to ‘open talks’ to extend the England international’s contract, which still has three years left to run before it expires in the summer of 2025. IMAGO / NurPhoto

While it is clear that Chelsea consider Reece James as their first-choice right-back for years to come, an interesting revelation stated in the report is that the club are ‘monitoring’ Achraf Hakimi’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain.

Reigniting their interest in the Moroccan defender after losing out in the battle to sign him last season indicates that while their first priority is to tie down the Cobham graduate to a brand-new deal, the Inter Milan man's acquisition could be their contingency plan if Reece James decides to departs Stamford Bridge.

From a Manchester City perspective, it makes sense to target Reece James as a potential signing, as it not only weakens a Premier League title rival, but the youngster could be the tailor-made replacement for Kyle Walker - who turned 32 years-old in May this year.

