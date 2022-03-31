Manchester City Join Seven Top European Clubs in the Chase for €75 MILLION-Rated Bundesliga Forward

RB Leipzig and France international star Christopher Nkunku has 'attracted the attention' of several top clubs in Europe, including Manchester City, for the potential signing of the €75 million-rated forward, as per new information.

While Riyad Mahrez’s season has largely gone under the radar to some, the Algerian international has been one of the most in-form wingers in Europe so far this term, with a staggering 22 goals and seven assists to his in all competitions to his name.

In addition to Mahrez, a supporting cast that includes the likes of Raheem Sterling - who has ten goals in 17 Premier League starts this season, Jack Grealish, and one of the best youngsters in the business in Phil Foden, is a scary prospect for any opposition.

Add the likes of Gabriel Jesus - who has impressed as a right-winger this season, and the prodigious Cole Palmer to the mix and it isn’t an outlandish take to suggest that Manchester City’s collection of wide players is unrivalled across European football.

As is the case with top teams, Manchester City's strength-in-depth has not stopped them in their tracks from further bolstering their squad with another one of the continent’s premier forwards.

IMAGO / Jan Heubner According to a report by Tom Hamilton of ESPN, RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku has ‘attracted the attention’ of Manchester City, amongst a host of Europe’s elite such as Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, PSG and Manchester United. The report reveals that while the Bundesliga side are in ‘contract talks’ with the Frenchman, they are willing to listen to offers in ‘excess’ of €75 million. IMAGO / PanoramiC It has further been stated that with Christopher Nkunku’s current deal set to expire in the summer of 2024, the German giants wish for their talisman to extend his stay for an additional year. Additionally, it has also been mentioned that RB Leipzig are ‘hoping' that their positive relationship with the player’s agent Pini Zahavi will help keep the Parisian, but there is an ‘acceptance’ that any offer that exceeds €75 million will make it ‘tough’ for them to decline. IMAGO / Picture Point LE

However, the wideman himself is considered to be ‘hopeful’ that Domenico Tedesco’s side will let him depart for a bid in the region of €60 million next summer, according to the claims from ESPN.

From a Manchester City perspective, it is unlikely to imagine that the club will fork out such a significant fee for the forward, with Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail recently revealing that a chunk of their budget has been set aside for the acquisition of Erling Haaland.

However, with Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez’s contracts set to run out in the summer of 2023, only time will tell if Pep Guardiola’s side are indeed planning for the potential addition of Christopher Nkunku to their squad in the following term.

