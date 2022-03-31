Skip to main content

Manchester City Join Seven Top European Clubs in the Chase for €75 MILLION-Rated Bundesliga Forward

RB Leipzig and France international star Christopher Nkunku has 'attracted the attention' of several top clubs in Europe, including Manchester City, for the potential signing of the €75 million-rated forward, as per new information.

While Riyad Mahrez’s season has largely gone under the radar to some, the Algerian international has been one of the most in-form wingers in Europe so far this term, with a staggering 22 goals and seven assists to his in all competitions to his name.

In addition to Mahrez, a supporting cast that includes the likes of Raheem Sterling - who has ten goals in 17 Premier League starts this season, Jack Grealish, and one of the best youngsters in the business in Phil Foden, is a scary prospect for any opposition.

Add the likes of Gabriel Jesus - who has impressed as a right-winger this season, and the prodigious Cole Palmer to the mix and it isn’t an outlandish take to suggest that Manchester City’s collection of wide players is unrivalled across European football.

As is the case with top teams, Manchester City's strength-in-depth has not stopped them in their tracks from further bolstering their squad with another one of the continent’s premier forwards.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1010798477h

According to a report by Tom Hamilton of ESPN, RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku has ‘attracted the attention’ of Manchester City, amongst a host of Europe’s elite such as Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, PSG and Manchester United.

The report reveals that while the Bundesliga side are in ‘contract talks’ with the Frenchman, they are willing to listen to offers in ‘excess’ of €75 million.

imago1010944272h

It has further been stated that with Christopher Nkunku’s current deal set to expire in the summer of 2024, the German giants wish for their talisman to extend his stay for an additional year.

Additionally, it has also been mentioned that RB Leipzig are ‘hoping' that their positive relationship with the player’s agent Pini Zahavi will help keep the Parisian, but there is an ‘acceptance’ that any offer that exceeds €75 million will make it ‘tough’ for them to decline. 

imago1010793213h

However, the wideman himself is considered to be ‘hopeful’ that Domenico Tedesco’s side will let him depart for a bid in the region of €60 million next summer, according to the claims from ESPN.

From a Manchester City perspective, it is unlikely to imagine that the club will fork out such a significant fee for the forward, with Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail recently revealing that a chunk of their budget has been set aside for the acquisition of Erling Haaland.

However, with Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez’s contracts set to run out in the summer of 2023, only time will tell if Pep Guardiola’s side are indeed planning for the potential addition of Christopher Nkunku to their squad in the following term.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1010800651h
Transfer Rumours

From Spain: Manchester City Closing in on Signing of Barcelona Defender Following Contractual Stalling

By Srinivas Sadhanand34 minutes ago
imago1009312729h
Transfer Rumours

Real Madrid Stance on Erling Haaland Revealed Amid Kylian Mbappe Links - Manchester City Described as 'Frontrunners'

By Harry Siddall4 hours ago
imago1010793972h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City 'Optimistic' of Beating Real Madrid to Land Erling Haaland Signing - Key Factors in Transfer Revealed

By Harry Siddall4 hours ago
imago1009892613h
Transfer Rumours

Real Madrid 'Re-Enter' Battle With Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid for Manchester City Loanee

By Harry Siddall8 hours ago
imago1010765874h
Transfer Rumours

Ajax to Demand Transfer Fee Upwards of €70 MILLION for Manchester City Target

By markgough969 hours ago
imago1009332220h
News

Green Bay Packers Looking to Host Manchester City Showdown With Bundesliga Giants Bayern Munich THIS SUMMER

By Srinivas Sadhanand10 hours ago
aguero-mosaic
News

"I Want to Train Again, Let's See" - Sergio Aguero Opens Door for Possible Return to Professional Football

By Vayam Lahoti21 hours ago
Haaland New 2
Transfer Rumours

Borussia Dortmund Chief Drops Major Hint on Manchester City Move for Erling Haaland Despite Real Madrid Interest

By Vayam Lahoti23 hours ago