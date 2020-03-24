City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Juventus 'mad about' Man City forward - but club unlikely to part with 'untouchable' star

markgough96

Serie A side Juventus are 'mad about' Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, but the Premier League club still view Jesus as 'untouchable' on the transfer market, report Gazzetta dello Sport as relayed by Sport Witness. 

Gazzetta claim that Fabio Paratici, part of the Juventus hierarchy, is the club chief who is especially 'mad about' the Man City striker. This follows earlier reports that manager Maurizio Sarri is similarly enamoured with Jesus. 

Image placeholder title

The Italian club's plans for the summer include shifting out forward Gonzalo Higuain, with Jesus the leading target to replace the out-of-favour Argentine.

However, Gazzetta emphasise that at present there is no indication that City would entertain any such idea, and that Pep Guardiola's side continue to regard Jesus as a 'untouchable' figure within the squad. 

Image placeholder title
(ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

With Agüero's future in Manchester not likely to last any more than another couple of years, it seems unlikely that City would sanction the sale of Jesus - a player with the potential to become one of Europe's best strikers, and a striker well-suited to Guardiola's system. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City to reject any approach for star winger - PSG plotting £80 million deal

Manchester City are set to reject any approaches for winger Riyad Mahrez in the summer; with the Algerian settling nicely in the City side.

Harry Winters

Pep Guardiola identifies Villarreal defender as a potential target - Man United and Barcelona also interested

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has identified Villarreal defender Pau Torres as a potential target for the summer window.

Nathan Allen

Man City winger amongst the highest-paid players in the world - €33 million a year earnings

One Manchester City player is amongst France Footballs elite list of the highest paid footballers.

Nathan Allen

Man City 'remain interested' in Napoli midfielder - €100 million fee mentioned

Manchester City reportedly 'remain interested' in Napoli star Fabian Ruiz; but the owner has set a high valuation on the midfielder.

Nathan Allen

Man City’s interest in Brescia wonderkid ‘isn’t a secret’ – summer departure now ‘appears certain’

Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali has reportedly caught the eye of numerous big clubs including Manchester City, whose interest in the midfielder ‘isn’t a secret’.

Alex Farrell

Man City to compete with Barcelona and Juventus to sign “the new Verratti”

Manchester City are interested in PSG youngster Edouard Michut; but are facing fierce competition from Barcelona and Juventus.

DanielBower

New name emerges in Man City's hunt for centre-back - Man United also interested in next 'Nemanja Vidic'

Marseille defender Duje Ćaleta-Car has emerged as a target for Manchester City, but local rivals Manchester United are also interested in the Croatian.

markgough96

Barcelona 'strongly considering' a move for Man City centre-back

French defender Aymeric Laporte is reportedly being monitored by Barcelona, who are showing great interest in signing the defender this summer.

Alex Farrell

Man City confident that Champions League ban will not lead to 'mass exodus'

Manchester City are confident that the recently imposed two-year Champions League ban will not lead to key players forcing moves away.

Danny Lardner

Premier League 'tentatively' scheduling a plan for games to happen in June

The Premier League are reportedly scheduling a plan for games to begin in June; but behind closed doors.

Danny Lardner