Juventus 'mad about' Man City forward - but club unlikely to part with 'untouchable' star

Serie A side Juventus are 'mad about' Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, but the Premier League club still view Jesus as 'untouchable' on the transfer market, report Gazzetta dello Sport as relayed by Sport Witness.

Gazzetta claim that Fabio Paratici, part of the Juventus hierarchy, is the club chief who is especially 'mad about' the Man City striker. This follows earlier reports that manager Maurizio Sarri is similarly enamoured with Jesus.

The Italian club's plans for the summer include shifting out forward Gonzalo Higuain, with Jesus the leading target to replace the out-of-favour Argentine.

However, Gazzetta emphasise that at present there is no indication that City would entertain any such idea, and that Pep Guardiola's side continue to regard Jesus as a 'untouchable' figure within the squad.

(ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

With Agüero's future in Manchester not likely to last any more than another couple of years, it seems unlikely that City would sanction the sale of Jesus - a player with the potential to become one of Europe's best strikers, and a striker well-suited to Guardiola's system.

