Juventus ‘start contacts’ for potential move for Man City forward

Juventus have reportedly ‘started contacts’ for the transfer of Gabriel Jesus, according to Calciomercato as relayed by Sport Witness.

In doing so, they have joined Serie A rivals Inter Milan in the race for his signature, who see him as a potential replacement for Lautaro Martínez, should the Argentine depart the Nerazzurri this summer.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

However, it is currently unclear whether these ‘contacts’ are with Manchester City or the 22-year-old’s entourage. It should also be noted that there is no indication whether either Manchester City or the player are actually interested in any potential transfer.

It was reported back in 2017 that the Italian champions were keen on the then Palmeiras striker before he opted for a move to the Etihad.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Having been beaten to his signature three years ago, the Old Lady are now reportedly ‘waiting for the right moment to accelerate’ talks to sign the Brazil international.

Given that Gabriel Jesus has already scored 18 and assisted nine goals this season, there is no indication as yet that the Premier League champions would even be willing to let him go at any price.

