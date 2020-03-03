Napoli defender's agent has Manchester City offer 'in his hands' - but player prefers move elsewhere

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has received offers from both Manchester City and PSG, but the player is said to prefer a move to the Ligue 1 side, reports Mattino di Napoli as relayed by Sport Witness.

Koulibaly's agent, Fali Ramadani, has offers from City and PSG 'in his hands' - although neither side has yet to formally open talks with Napoli - but the Senegal star 'has already chosen his future: he wants to go to PSG', claims the Italian media outlet.

Koulibaly has been linked with a move away from Naples for several transfer windows now, after the defender established himself as one of Europe's most formidable defenders; he has been named in the Serie A Team of the Year on four occasions.

His apparent decision to spurn City's advances in favour of a move to French champions PSG would be a blow to Pep Guardiola's plans to strengthen his defence. It is not clear what the player's motives are for preferring a move to PSG are, but City's possible ban from the Champions League and the prospect of living in Paris would likely be factors.

