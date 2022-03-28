Manchester City Keen on Signing Rising Serie A Midfielder With Competition from Manchester United, Juventus, and Tottenham

A recent report from Italy has suggested that Manchester City are 'keen' on adding Bologna midfielder Mattias Svanberg to their ranks ahead of next season - a player who has caught the eye of five other European giants with his sparkling displays.

In Bernardo Silva and Rodri in particular, Manchester City arguably have two of the most in-form midfielders in Europe at their disposal so far this season.

With Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho forming the rest of their midfield department, it is clear to see the outrageous strength-in-depth in the middle of the park at the Etihad Stadium.

However, this has not done any favours in terms of halting the speculation around Pep Guardiola’s side being interested in adding yet another midfielder to their squad ahead of next season.

IMAGO / Bildbyran As per a report by Fichjaes, translated and relayed by Sempre Milan, Manchester City are ‘keen’ on signing Bologna’s Mattias Svanberg in the coming summer transfer window, facing stiff competition from the likes of Manchester United, AC Milan, Tottenham, Juventus and Inter Milan. IMAGO / Bildbyran Additionally, it has been reported that all the interested clubs in question - including the Premier League champions - are ‘closely’ keeping an eye out for the Swede’s current contract situation, with his existing deal set to expire in 2023. It is further mentioned that while the Serie A club would set a price of €20 million for the 23-year old, it is certainly within the realms of possibility that a deal could be brought down to €15 million in the following campaign. IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

A defensive midfielder by trade, Svanberg is known for his incredible ball-winning ability and his tireless engine that powers him to cover a tremendous amount of ground on the pitch.

With age looking like it is finally catching up on club captain Fernandinho, this is not the first time that a player with a similar profile to the Swedish international has been linked with a move to Manchester City - with the likes of Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni touted as being potential successors to the Brazilian veteran.

A factor that makes this transfer likelier than most of the aforementioned midfielders is the fact that he is not set to cost a fortune, whereas either of Rice or Tchouameni are likely to fetch transfer fees in excess of £70 million.

With Rodri’s emergence as arguably the standout defensive midfielder in the world this term, the acquisition of an able understudy such as Mattias Svanberg could make for an astute piece of business by Manchester City next summer.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube