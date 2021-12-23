Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Man City ‘Keeping Tabs’ on Barcelona Defender - Bayern Munich Also Showing Interest

    Manchester City are claimed to be 'keeping tabs' on Barcelona defender Sergino Dest, along with interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, according to a new report.
    It’s not a hot take to suggest that Manchester City arguably have two of the finest full-backs in world football at their disposal in Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo.

    Walker is the more traditional out of the two, being one of the most dependable defensive full-backs in the world, while being a comfortable technician. Cancelo is perhaps the most complete full-back in Europe on current form.

    Despite the Sky Blues being blessed in this position, a new report by Mundo Deportivo, translated and relayed by Sport Witness, claims that the Sky Blues are ‘keeping tabs’ on Barcelona’s Sergino Dest.

    Further details suggest that Pep Guardiola’s side are joined by his former club, Bayern Munich in the race to sign the USA right-back.

    Read More

    The Catalan giants are reportedly demanding a €21 million fee for Dest in the upcoming January transfer window, in order to recover their original investment on the gifted youngster as the club aim for a ‘very feasible goodbye’.

    It is claimed that Barcelona boss Xavi lacks the patience, ‘training a player with the current difficulties' as the former Ajax defender is said to have ‘not adapted’ to his style of play.

    While Dest can deputise as a left-back, it makes much more sense for Manchester City to sign a left-footer in that position to compete with Oleksandr Zinchenko. However, this also isn’t necessarily a priority signing with Joao Cancelo shining as a left-back this season.

    With Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo being incredibly consistent, the potential acquisition of Sergino Dest seems extremely unlikely at this present moment.

