Report: Manchester City Keeping Tabs On Reece James After Contract Talks Not Started

Manchester City have been put on "high alert" with Chelsea not starting contract negotiations with Reece James.

The England international has been an integral part of the West London side's first team since getting his chance in 2019, with over 120 appearances.

Reece James (Chelsea) and Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool) during the FA Cup Final Garry Bowden - IMAGO / Cover-Images

Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail has stated that even with there still being 3 years to run on his current contract, the wages of £70,000 seem to be a sticking point in what will happen next.

The 22-year-old has made great progress at the club and international level but, as of yet, hasn't been rewarded by the Stamford Bridge side.

It's not just Pep Guardiola that has been alerted to this, Carlo Ancelotti will also be keeping an eye on how this situation develops, with both managers admiring the right back.

Both Manchester City and Real Madrid see the Chelsea youth product as long-term a replacement for Kyle Walker and Dani Carvajal respectively.

Chelsea's Reece James (right) and Leicester City's Luke Thomas battle for the ball John Walton - IMAGO / PA Images

James has been part of the club since he joined the academy when he was six years old, going on to be a Champions League winner and FA Cup runner-up three times.

Thomas Tuchel won't want to let his perfect right-back leave though, admitting that he wished he could clone the Englishman.

He said: "I would love to have two of Reece James, that would solve the problem, it’s like 50% towards wing-back and 45% towards the back three."

