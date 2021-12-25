Man City Keeping Tabs on Serie A Star Left-Back - Bayern Munich and AC Milan Also Mentioned

Manchester City are monitoring Bologna star defender Aaron Hickey ahead of the January transfer window, according to a new report from Italy.

Pep Guardiola's left-back conundrum has been solved by Joao Cancelo this season, with the Portugal international becoming the one of best in the position on current form off the back of a sensational few months for the 27-year-old defender.

However, there have been calls for Manchester City to add a natural left-back to their ranks, with Cancelo, who is primarily a right-sided defender, also in competition with Kyle Walker on the right side of defence.

While Oleksandr Zinchenko presents a reliable option, a left-footer who can bomb up and down the left flank whilst being defensively solid would remain the ideal choice for the Premier League champions.

As reported by Italian outlet Calciomercato, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey has attracted the interest of Manchester City, who are understood to be ‘keeping tabs’ on the 19-year old.

Further details suggest the Sky Blues are the latest side to join the race for Hickey’s signature after Celtic and Burnley showed an intent to sign the Scotland U-21 star, whose current deal at Bologna runs until the summer of 2024.

Hickey's standout performances in the Serie A have ‘ended up in the sights’ of Manchester City, who could be in the market for a top left-back either in January or the summer despite recent reports suggesting that Joao Cancelo could be in line for a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium in 2022.

It has been added that Bayern Munich and AC Milan were one of the first clubs to be ‘keen’ on making sure the teenager put pen to paper.

The Bavarian club even invited the gifted youngster to their training ground in 2020 but gave no assurances of a plan to eventually make him a first-team player - leading to his move to Bologna.

While Joao Cancelo’s breathtaking performances at left-back ensure this isn’t a priority position, the Manchester City juggernaut thrives on increasing the competition for places in all areas of the pitch every season, which could see the five-time Premier League champions pursue a move for Hickey.

