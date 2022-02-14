Manchester City Keeping Tabs on the Future of Juventus Forward Paulo Dybala

According to new information from Italy, Manchester City are monitoring the situation surrounding Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, as their pursuit for a long-term option at centre-forward continues.

Following Manchester City's failure to wrap up a deal for Tottenham forward Harry Kane in the previous summer transfer window, Etihad officials are yet to find an able successor for club legend Sergio Aguero up front.

However, Pep Guardiola’s implementation of a false nine system this season has worked wonders, with some arguing that Manchester City could well be better off without operating with a traditional number nine.

One particular player has been linked frequently over the course of the past few months with a move to the Etihad Stadium - a player who many would argue certainly fits the bill of the side’s current system.

According to a new report by Italian newspaper Gazzeta dello Sport, as translated and relayed by Inside Futbol, Manchester City are ‘keeping tabs’ on Paulo Dybala’s future at Juventus.

While the Serie A giants are preparing talks with the Argentina over a fresh contract, the 28-year old’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season. As a result, it has been suggested that Pep Guardiola would be ‘interested’ in signing the diminutive forward on a free transfer, as he ‘admires’ Dybala.

However, Manchester City will likely face stiff competition for the player, with the likes of Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and Tottenham all in the race to convince the player to sign on the dotted line.

From a Manchester City perspective, the player ticks all the boxes from a tactical point of view, as the ex-Palermo man profiles as a false nine who is capable of interchanging positions with the side’s positionally fluid attackers, and is technically gifted enough to thrive in a possession-based system.

The only issue is that the player's goal and assist numbers have dried up in the past couple of years, and whether he can return to his very best if a deal were to go through remains a doubt.

While there is a lot to like about the speculation around Dybala and the Etihad Stadium, it is likely that City will only focus their attention on the Juve forward if a potential deal for number one target, Erling Haaland looks impossible next summer.

