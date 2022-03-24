Skip to main content

Manchester City 'Keeping Track' of In-Demand Premier League Left-Back - Chelsea, Tottenham, and Newcastle Also Interested

Manchester City are keeping an eye on Crystal Palace's in-form left-back Tyrick Mitchell, who is also attracting interest from several other Premier League clubs.

Joao Cancelo’s emergence as arguably the best left-back in Europe this season has caused the demand amongst Manchester City fans for the need for reinforcements in the position has died down.

However, the ideal situation remains that a natural left-footer puts pen to paper and occupies the role while Cancelo goes toe-to-toe with Kyle Walker at right-back.

As a result, the rumour mill is alive and kicking once again, linking Pep Guardiola’s side to yet another left-back - this time from another Premier League side.

According to a report by the Sun, Manchester City are ‘keeping track’ of Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell’s progress, but is facing competition from the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, and Newcastle for his signature.

The 22-year old is having the season of his life, emerging as one of the standout left-backs in the Premier League.

England boss Gareth Southgate has certainly taken notice of the youngster’s commanding displays this term, recently handing him his first international call-up for the upcoming friendlies against Ivory Coast and Switzerland.

Mitchell impressed in Palace’s recent 0-0 draw against City, keeping the in-form Riyad Mahrez relatively quiet for the entirety of the contest. 

The youngster has also been essential in the East London outfits' run to the FA Cup semi-final - emphatically beating Everton 4-0 in last week's quarter-final.

With Oleksandr Zinchenko and Nathan Aké being the only natural left-footed options at left-back, there is certainly room for a player of Tyrick Mitchell calibre to be brought in next season.

However, as is the case with any transfer target that is speculated with a switch to the Etihad Stadium, it is unlikely that City will bolster any area of the pitch before they sign a big-name striker in the summer.

That was certainly the thinking last week. Jack Gaughan from the Mail reported the pursuit of a left-back has been put on the backburner to secure a clinical number nine - namely Borrusia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

