Man City posing ‘great danger’ to Barcelona’s Lautaro Martínez deal

Alex Farrell

Barcelona’s bid to bring Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez is at risk of being derailed by a pair of English clubs, according to SPORT as relayed by Sport Witness. 

The ‘main problem’ for the Spanish giant is said to come primarily from the Premier League; with either City or Chelsea having presented a ‘totally off-market offer’ to the Argentine. Though the Spanish champions remain optimistic about their chances of completing the deal, any approach will reportedly see them face ‘great danger’ from Manchester City.

fbl-ita-seriea-juventus-inter
(Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

Despite City’s wealth of attacking options, Martínez appears to have caught the eye of Pep Guardiola as his side look to bolster their squad this summer. The forward has scored 16 goals in 31 appearances so far this term, attracting strong interest from a number of top European clubs with his performances.

Martínez’s release clause is said to be €111m and valid for the first 15 days of July, though it's possible that this may extend through the rest of the summer. Despite this representing a significant investment for any potential buyer, many would see this as good value for the promising 22-year-old in today's market.

ss-lazio-v-fc-internazionale-serie-a
(Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Given the strong competition already emerging for the winger, it remains to be seen whether Manchester City can beat both Barcelona and Chelsea to his signature.



