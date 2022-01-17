Manchester City 'Lead the Race' for Championship Striker - Club Intends for First-Team Opportunities in Future
With their failed pursuit of Tottenham centre-forward Harry Kane in the summer transfer window, Manchester City have struggled to find a successor to legendary striker Sergio Aguero.
Add to that Ferran Torres’ departure to Barcelona in recent weeks, as well as Liam Delap’s long-term injury lay-off throughout the course of this season, and both factors have certainly not helped matters in the department.
As per a new report by Nizaar Kinsella of GOAL on Monday, Manchester City are 'leading the race' to sign Queens Park Rangers' rising striker talent, Sinclair Armstrong - who is attracting interest from multiple clubs.
It is claimed that the Premier League champions are set to sign the 18-year old, with the intention to either send him on loan to progress, or to join one of the City Football Group-owned clubs before giving him a chance of first-team opportunities.
However, City are not the only club lined up to sign the Ireland Under-19 international, with teams such as Southampton, Brentford, Celtic and Hoffenheim believed to be ‘interested’ in the youngster's signature.
Armstrong turned heads with bright displays for the QPR Under-23s, after signing a new deal at Loftus Road in 2020. The gifted striker’s name started to become the talk of the town, after he made his first-team debut for Shamrock Rovers at just 17.
While Armstrong is certainly a highly-rated prospect, it is unlikely that his potential signing will benefit the Manchester City first-team in the immediate future, with the club set to sign an established striker in the summer.
However, learning his craft under the top coaching set-ups at a CFG-owned club could potentially make Sinclair Armstrong one for the future at Manchester City - if any deal were to come to fruition.
