Manchester City 'Lead the Race' for Championship Striker - Club Intends for First-Team Opportunities in Future

Manchester City are leading the race for one of the Championship's finest young talents in Queens Park Rangers striker, Sinclair Armstrong, according to the latest information.

With their failed pursuit of Tottenham centre-forward Harry Kane in the summer transfer window, Manchester City have struggled to find a successor to legendary striker Sergio Aguero.

Add to that Ferran Torres’ departure to Barcelona in recent weeks, as well as Liam Delap’s long-term injury lay-off throughout the course of this season, and both factors have certainly not helped matters in the department.

As per a new report by Nizaar Kinsella of GOAL on Monday, Manchester City are 'leading the race' to sign Queens Park Rangers' rising striker talent, Sinclair Armstrong - who is attracting interest from multiple clubs.

It is claimed that the Premier League champions are set to sign the 18-year old, with the intention to either send him on loan to progress, or to join one of the City Football Group-owned clubs before giving him a chance of first-team opportunities.

However, City are not the only club lined up to sign the Ireland Under-19 international, with teams such as Southampton, Brentford, Celtic and Hoffenheim believed to be ‘interested’ in the youngster's signature.

Armstrong turned heads with bright displays for the QPR Under-23s, after signing a new deal at Loftus Road in 2020. The gifted striker’s name started to become the talk of the town, after he made his first-team debut for Shamrock Rovers at just 17.

While Armstrong is certainly a highly-rated prospect, it is unlikely that his potential signing will benefit the Manchester City first-team in the immediate future, with the club set to sign an established striker in the summer.

However, learning his craft under the top coaching set-ups at a CFG-owned club could potentially make Sinclair Armstrong one for the future at Manchester City - if any deal were to come to fruition.

