Manchester City Learn First-Team Star's Demands for Etihad Stadium Stay Amid Exit Talk

Oleksandr Zinchenko desires more gametime and will need to be convinced he will play regularly next season to fend off interest from Arsenal in the summer, according to a new report.

The information out of several quarters in recent months has maintained Manchester City are in the market for a left-back in the summer transfer window to solve their ongoing personnel problems in the position.

With Benjamin Mendy still on trial, the six-time Premier League champions have seen Oleksandr Zinchenko and Joao Cancelo deployed on the left side of defence, with Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte filling in at various points during the past season.

While Cancelo has been one of the best full-backs across Europe for the last 18 months, Zinchenko has been in and out of the squad for a large chunk of the season but has impressed when he has been given the chance by manager Pep Guardiola.

Moreover, Manchester City have recently been linked with a swoop for Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella - who is believed to be top of the Premier League champions' wishlist for the upcoming transfer window alongside Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

IMAGO / Sportimage Whilst the Blues are looking to add a natural left-back to their ranks ahead of the new season, speculation has grown surrounding Zinchenko's immediate future at the Etihad Stadium as Arsenal consider a move for the Ukraine international this summer. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images It was revealed recently Manchester City will not stand in the 25-year-old's way if he wants a new challenge ahead of next season but will demand a considerable fee given the length of time remaining on his contract at the club. IMAGO / Sportimage According to Simon Bajkowski of Manchester Evening News, the Premier League champions will have to convince Zinchenko he will feature regularly next season to fend off interest from Arsenal. The left-sided midfielder and full-back amassed just 28 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City last season but would reportedly like to play more often despite the competition for places at the Etihad Stadium.

It is worth noting that a potential switch for Zinchenko to Arsenal is understood to be at a very early stage and a deal is looking less likely to materialise than the same for Jesus, who is Arteta's top target in attack this summer.

Zinchenko played an instrumental role in City's scintillating title-deciding win against Aston Villa on Sunday after replacing Fernandinho at half-time, as the left-sided midfielder and full-back caused havoc amongst the opposition backline and set up Rodri's leveller.

