Man City keen on loaning youngster to Leeds United if they gain promotion

Manchester City are looking to send Yan Couto on loan to Leeds United should the club gain promotion, according to The Athletic.

City see a stint with Marcelo Bielsa’s side as ideal for his development, with the 17-year-old set to join from Coritiba at the end of the season on a five-year deal.

Though the youngster is extremely highly rated, the Premier League champions already possess Kyle Walker and João Cancelo in his position who may block an immediate path to the first team. As a result, the £14 million signing looks set to be sent to continue his development elsewhere.

The Brazilian was a star performer at the Under-17s World Cup, with City opening talks shortly after the competition to bring him to the Etihad. A personal meeting from Pep Guardiola sealed the deal, and the transfer was subsequently announced on March 1st.

However, regardless of the champions’ desire to send him on loan to Yorkshire, Leeds are reportedly not actively pursuing the idea at present. They may instead want a more permanent solution should they reach the Premier League, though this may also represent a further stumbling block following the suspension of the season.

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Leeds are far from guaranteed to be playing top-flight football next year, with nine games still to play in the Championship this campaign.

Whatever the future may hold for the talented full-back, it is clear that he is held in very high regard by those at Manchester City who see a loan as the logical step for his continued development.

